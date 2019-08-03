21.10.18 Statement Concerning the Supposed and Widely-publicized “Ordination” of Ms. Anne Tropeano:
"As Pope Saint Paul VI explained, because Jesus freely chose only men for apostles, ‘…in fidelity to the example of the Lord, [the Church] does not consider herself authorized to admit women to priestly ordination.’ Thus, the Roman Catholic Church does not see attempted ordination of women as valid and, indeed, is an excommunicable action. More info can be found in Ordinatio Sacerdotalis of Pope Saint John Paul II." Very Reverend Glennon Jones, Vicar General, Vicar for Clergy, Vicar for Religious
211013 Archbishop John C. Wester Announces Synod 2021 - 2023: For a Synodal Church: communion, participation and mission More> En Español>
210916 Archdiocese of Santa Fe Reaffirms Partnership with Law Enforcement More>
210910 Chronology of Events Concerning Incident at Santo Niño Regional Catholic School in Santa Fe, New Mexico More>
210908 NEWS RELEASE: Archdiocese of Santa Fe joins National Effort to Overcome Polarization and Division More> En Español>
210904 ARCHBISHOP'S LETTER: USCCB Seeks Volunteers for Support of Afghan Refugees at Holloman Air Force Base More>
210826 STATEMENT: New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Stand Against the Atrocious, Anti-Semitic Violence Leveled at Our Jewish Brothers and Sisters More>
210810 NEWS RELEASE: The Archdiocese of Santa Fe Announces First Round of Online Land Auctions in New Mexico More>
210525 NEWS RELEASE: Most Reverend John C. Wester, Right Reverend Joel P. Garner, O. Praem., Reverend Andrew J. Pavlak, Priests of Santa Maria de la Vid Community to Celebrate Funeral Mass for Reverend Graham Golden, O. Praem. More>
210523 STATEMENT: Archbishop John C. Wester Offers Deepest Sympathy & Prayers to the Norbertine Community and Family of Reverend Graham Golden, O.Praem. More> En Español>
210519 Archbishop John C. Wester Promulgates New Liturgical Directives in Response to NM Department of Health’s Latest Public Health Order More> En Español>
210519 News Release: Archbishop John C. Wester to Ordain Five Seminarians to the Transitional Diaconate and
One Seminarian to the Priesthood More> En Español>
210518 Archbishop John C. Wester's letter to the St. Pius X Community
210423 News Release: Archbishop John C. Wester Announces Directives for the Public Celebration of the Eucharist Beginning April 24-25, 2021 More> En Español>
210421 Archbishop John C. Wester on the Verdict in the Trial of Derek Chauvin More>
210329 A Journey Through Holy Week for Families - Resources for Holy Week and Easter 2021
210315 NEWS RELEASE: All Pilgrimages & Special Processions Canceled Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic More>
210315 Peregrinacios y procesiones canceladas debido a la pandemia de COVD-19 En Español>
210312 Archbishop John C. Wester requests prayers for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe during bankruptcy: "...our archdiocese has been engaged in the Chapter 11 Reorganization process for some time now. This arduous undertaking is beginning to pick up the pace as both sides seek to bring healing to the victims and all those impacted by the scourge of clergy sexual abuse. With a heightened sense of urgency, and a renewed commitment to bring Christ’s healing to our local Church, I write to ask for your prayers that our efforts will be successful. In particular, I ask each parish and Catholic institution to come together in prayer for this intention by seeking the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Joseph and Servant of God Sister Blandina Segale, SC." More>
Resources and suggestions to celebrate the Year of St. Joseph; prayers/general intercessions to St. Joseph, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sr. Blandina; selected spiritual readings; devotions.
210312 Arzobispo John C. Wester: "...nuestra arquidiócesis se encuentra desde hace algún tiempo involucrada en un proceso de reorganización del Capítulo 11 de las leyes de bancarrota. Esta ardua operación está comenzando a acelerar el ritmo, ya que ambas partes tratan de sanar a las víctimas y a todos los afectados por el flagelo del abuso sexual por parte del clero. Con un elevado sentido de urgencia, y un renovado compromiso de traer la sanación de Cristo a nuestra Iglesia local, les escribo suplicándoles sus oraciones para que nuestros esfuerzos tengan éxito. Particularmente, pido a cada parroquia e institución católica que se unan en oración por esta intención buscando la intercesión de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, de San José y de la Sierva de Dios, Sor Blandina Segale, SC." En Español>
210303 Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement on the Ethics of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine More>
210303 Arzobispo John C. Wester sobre la ética de la vacuna contra COVID-19 de Johnson & Johnson En Español>
210303 Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement on the Current New Mexico Legislation Regarding Abortion and Assisted Suicide More>
210303 Arzobispo John C. Wester sobre la legislación actual de Nuevo México sobre el aborto y el suicidio asistido En Español>
210212 Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement on the Sanctity of Human Life and Recent Developments in the New Mexico Legislature More>
210212 El Señor Arzobispo John C. Wester emite declaración sobre la santidad de la vida de todo ser humano y los recientes acontecimientos en la Legislatura de Nuevo México En Español>
210205 STATEMENT: Archbishop John C. Wester on the Tragic Death of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott More>
210128 STATEMENT: Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement On Our Call to Speak for the Voiceless More>
210128 Declaración del Arzobispo John C. Wester sobre nuestro llamado a hablar por quienes no tienen voz En Español>
210123 Archbishop John C. Wester wishes to share the announcement from Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, regarding the Plenary Indulgence for Pilgrims Attending the March for Life events. This year's plenary indulgence provides for those pilgrims who will attend events in person and for those pilgrims who will attend events virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. Pilgrims who participate in person, or virtually due to age, sickness or other grave reasons that prevent them from leaving their homes, but who join via TV, radio or social media in the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday, January 28, 2021 will obtain a plenary indulgence. The same conditions apply for pilgrims, who will attend in person or virtually the Mass for Life, which will be celebrated on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew. Click here for the decree and for more information.
210122 STATEMENT: Archbishop John C. Wester on the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the 46th President of the United States of America More>
210122 Arzobispo John C. Wester sobre la toma de posesión de Joseph R. Biden, Jr. como el 46º Presidente de Estados Unidos de América En Español>
210122 Message of His Holiness Pope Francis for the XXIX World Day of Sick 2021 “I am pleased to share with you this message of His Holiness Pope Francis for the XXIX World Day of Sick 2021. Let us keep united in prayer, especially those who have contracted Covid-19 and ask for God’s graces.” More>
210113 NMCCB NEWS RELEASE: Sanctity of Life Awareness and Unity Day, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Live-streamed from the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, New Mexico More>
201218 Decree of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments for the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God and the Epiphany More>
201216 Archbishop John C. Wester to Ordain Reverend Mister Anthony Obinna Ezeaputa to the Priesthood More>
201216 Arzobispo John C. Wester anuncia Ordenación Sacerdotal del Reverendo Señor Anthony Obinna Ezeaputa En Español>
201214 Archbishop John C. Wester provides the Statement on Moral Concerns about the Creation of a Vaccine for COVID-19 from Most Reverend Joseph F. Naumann, Archbishop of Kansas City in Kansas and United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and of Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend and USCCB Chairman of the Committee on Doctrine, addressing moral concerns about the creation of a vaccine for COVID-19 for all in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. For more information, please contact the Office of Social Justice and Respect Life 505.831.8167. More>
201214 El Arzobispo John C. Wester da a conocer la declaración emitida por el Obispo Kevin C. Rhoades, de Fort Wayne-South Bend, presidente del Comité de Doctrina de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de Estados Unidos (USCCB) y el Arzobispo Joseph F. Naumann, de Kansas City en Kansas, presidente del Comité de Actividades Pro-Vida, refiriéndose a las preocupaciones morales derivadas de la elaboración de las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para para todos en la Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe. Para obtener más información, favor de comunicarse con la Oficina de Justicia Social y Respeto a la Vida 505.831.8167. En Español>
Obispos Presidentes de los Comités de Actividades Pro-Vida y Doctrina abordan las preocupaciones éticas relacionadas a las vacunas contra el COVID-19
201210 Archbishop John C. Wester wishes to communicate the following documents from Carlos Cardinal Aguiar Retes, Archbishop of Mexico, Primate of Mexico, regarding the Holy Father granting a Plenary Indulgence to anyone who celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe at home and following other conditions stated in this letter--->. Click here.
201210 El Arzobispo John C. Wester desea comunicar los siguientes documentos del Cardenal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Arzobispo de México, Primado de México, sobre la concesión otorgada por el Santo Padre de una Indulgencia Plenaria a todo aquel que celebre a Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en su casa y siguiendo otras condiciones establecidas en esta carta--->. Haga clic aquí.
201208 Archbishop John C. Wester's Pastoral Letter on Plenary Indulgences During COVID-19 and General Absolution More>
201208 Carta Pastoral del Arzobispo John C. Wester sobre Indulgencias Plenarias durante COVID-19 y Absolución General En Español>
201208 Promulgation of Decree: Indult Granted Related to the Celebration of Christmas 2020 Masses by Archbishop John C. Wester More>
201208 Promulgación del decreto: Indulto concedido por el Arzobispo John C. Wester en relación a la celebración de las misas de Navidad de 2020. En Español>
201124 Archbishop Wester's Announcement re Reduction in ASF Offices and/or Positions More>
201124 Anuncio del Arzobispo Wester sobre reducciones en oficinas y/o posiciones En Español>
201123 Archbishop Wester's Announcement re People of God & ASF Communications More>
201123 Anuncio del Arzobispo Wester sobre People of God y comunicaciones En Español>
201114 Addendum to Archdiocese of Santa Fe Liturgical Guidelines More>
201114 Adendum a las Guías Litúrgicas En Español>
201112 Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement on the Vatican Report on Theodore E. McCarrick More>
201112 El informe del Vaticano sobre Theodore E. McCarrick Por arzobispo John C. Wester En Español>
201109 Friend of the Court to Justice Barrett: Apply Pro-Life Principles to all of the Issues More>
201109 Amigo del tribunal a la Juez Barret: Hay que implementer los principios en favor de la vida a todos los temas En Español>
201109 A Call to Prayer for our Newly Elected Officials By Archbishop John C. Wester More>
201109 Un llamado a la oración por el Arzobispo John C. Wester por nuestros nuevos funcionarios electos En Español>
201103 Archbishop John C. Wester Invites New Mexicans to Pray for a Peaceful Election More>
201103 Arzobispo John C. Wester invita a nuevomexicanos a orar por una elección pacífica En Español>
201029 Archbishop Wester's Response to Concerns Regarding Closure of Church Services More>
201029 Respuestas a preocupaciones expresadas sobre cierres temporales de servicios en las iglesias En Español>
201022 Archbishop John C. Wester Updates Church and School Directives More>
201022 Arzobispo John C. Wester actualiza directivas para iglesias y escuelas católicas por la pandemia de COVID-19 y la temporada de la influenza (gripe) En Español>
201005 Archbishop John C. Wester to Host Livestreamed Town Hall Q&A Meetings with Special Guest, Ms. Susan Murphy, Superintendent, Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Schools More>
201005 El Arzobispo John C. Wester será el anfitrión de la Reunión Comunitaria transmitida en vivo con la invitada especial, la Sra. Susan Murphy, Superintendente de las Escuelas Católicas de la Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe En Español>
200921 Archbishop John C. Wester to Host Livestreamed Town Hall Q&A Meetings Special Guest Mercy Alarid, Ed.D, Senior Partnership Specialist, U.S. Census Bureau More>
200921 El arzobispo John C. Wester anfitrión de las Reuniones Comunitarias con preguntas y respuestas transmitidas en vivo contará con la presencia de una invitada especial: Mercy Alarid, Ed.D, Especialista Superior en Asociaciones de la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos En Español>
200918 Archdiocese Calls Attorney General Barr to Halt Federal Executions, Calls for Withdrawal of Award to Attorney General Barr More>
20.09.08 Pastoral Letter: Our Call to Action - Facing the Serious Challenges of 2020 More>
20.09.08 Carta pastora: Nuestro llamado a la acción - Enfrentando los serios desafíos del año 2020 En Español>
200826 Archbishop Wester Hosts Town Hall on Zoom & FB Live 8/26/2020 More>
200727 Archbishop John C. Wester to Host Series of Live Stream Town Hall Q&A Meetings via Facebook Live Archdiocese of Santa Fe Official More>
200727 Archbishop John C. Wester Thanks Jesuits for 152 Years of Service to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe More>
200727 Arzobispo John C. Wester agradece a los Jesuitas por 152 años de servicio a la Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe En Español>
200715 The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is Recipient of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act More>
200715 Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe recibe asistencia bajo la Ley de Ayuda, Alivio y Seguridad Económica por Coronavirus (CARES por sus siglas en inglés) En Español>
200709 Archbishop John C. Wester to Host Series of Live Stream Town Hall Q&A Meetings via Facebook Live Archdiocese of Santa Fe Official More>
200709 El Arzobispo John C. Wester será anfitrión de una serie de Reuniones Comunitarias a través de Facebook en vivo en Archdiocese of Santa Fe Official En Español>
200630 NMCCB New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Support The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Stance Calling the Supreme Court’s June Medical Services v. Russo Decision A Continued Cruel Precedent of Prioritizing Abortion Business Interests Over Women’s Health and Safety More>
200629 Archbishop John C. Wester to Host Town Hall, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. MT on Facebook Live More>
Arzobispo John C. Wester lleva a cabo Reunión Comunitaria vía Facebook en vivo el miércoles 1 de julio, 2020 a las 6:00 p.m. (MST) En Español>
200619 Archbishop John C. Wester on Supreme Court Decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and a Call to Action More>
200619 Declaración del Arzobispo John C. Wester sobre la decisión de la Corte Suprema sobre la Acción Diferida para los llegados en la Infancia (DACA) y un llamado a la Acción En Español>
20200615 Archbishop John C. Wester Supports Archbishop Wilton Gregory's Stance Against Use of Sacred Sites for Political Gain More>
200615 Arzobispo John C. Wester apoya la postura del Arzobispo Wilton Gregory contra la utilización de sitios sagrados para fines políticos En Español>
200601 Archbishop John C. Wester Urges the Faithful to Participate in Prayer & Action for Racial Justice More>
200601 Arzobispo John C. Wester insta a los Fieles a Participar en Oración y Acción por la Justicia Racial En Español>
200524 Archbishop John C. Wester to Ordain Two Seminarians to the Transitional Diaconate and One Seminarian to the Priesthood More>
Arzobispo John C. Wester Ordenará a dos Seminaristas al Diaconado Transitorio y a un Seminarista al Sacerdocio En Español>
200515 Archbishop Wester's Op-Ed: COVID Crisis Exposes the Need for a Legalization of the Nation's Immigrants More>
200515 La pandemia muestra que la legalización de los inmigrantes es necesaria En Español>
200514 News Release: Archbishop John C. Wester Announces Directives for the Public Celebration of the Eucharist Beginning May 16-17, 2020 More>
200514 Comunicado de Prensa: Arzobispo Wester anuncia las directivas para la celebración pública de la Eucaristía a partir del 16 y 17 de mayo de 2020 En Español>
200430 News Release: Archbishop Wester Invites the Faithful to Join Him & U.S. Bishops for the Reconsecration to the Care of Our Blessed Mother, Mary, Mother of Our Church More>
200430 Comunicado de Prensa: Arzobispo Wester invita a los fieles a unirse a él y a los obispos de los EE.UU. para la Renovación de la Consagración al cuidado de nuestra Madre, la Santísima Virgen María, Madre de la Iglesia En Español>
200423 ASF Files Lawsuit Against U. S. Small Business Administration More>
200423 La Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe presenta demanda en contra la Administración de Pequeños Negocios de EE. UU. En Español>
200416 News Release: Archbishop John C. Wester Encourages People of Good Will to "Stay the Course" More>
El Arzobispo John C. Wester anima a la gente de buena voluntad a “mantener el rumbo” En Español>
200331 News Release: This Week, HOME Is the Holy Place More>
200331 Comunicado de Prensa: En esta Semana Santa, hagamos de nuestro HOGAR el espacio sagrado En Español>
200325 News Release: Pope Frances to Grant Plenary Indulgence Before Imparting
The Extraordinary Urbi et Orbi Blessing More>
200325 Comunicado de Prensa: Papa Francisco ofrecerá Indulgencia Plenaria antes de impartir bendición extraordinaria Urbi et Orbi En Español>
200324 Letter from Archbishop Wester on Upcoming Paschal Liturgical Guidelines During the Coronavirus Situation
Attention: All liturgies are to be celebrated without physical participation of the faithful. The faithful should be informed of the times of celebration so that they can prayerfully unite themselves in their homes. until further notice. More>
200324 Normas Litúrgicas Próximas durante la situación del Coronavirus
Atención: Las liturgias deben ser celebradas sin la participación física de los fieles.
Los fieles deben ser informados de los tiempos de celebración para que puedan unirse en oración desde sus hogares. En Español>
200323 Archbishop Wester's Letter on Plenary Indulgence During COVID-19 and General Absolution More> En Español>
20.03.16 New Release: Santuario de Chimayo / Tome Hill Pilgrimages Postponed Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic More>
20.03.16 Comunicado de Prensa: Peregrinaciones al Santuario de Chimayó y al Cerro de Tomé se han pospuesto debido a la Pandemia del Coronavirus (COVID-19)En Español>
20.03.16 Pastoral Letter: Navigating Through the COVID-19 Pandemic in Faith More>
20.03.16 Carta Pastoral: Navegando en Fe a través de la Pandemia de COVID-19 En Español>
20.03.13 News Release: Letter to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Concerning Restrictions Due to COVID-19 More>
20.03.13 Comunicado de Prensa: Carta de la Arquidiócesis de Santa Fe sobre restricciones debidas al COVID-19 En Español>
20.03.12 NEWS RELEASE: ASF Epidemiology Procedure Response More>
20.03.12 Comunicado de Prensa: Respuesta arquidiocesana sobre procedimientos epidemiológicos En Español>
2020.03.03 STATEMENT: Liturgical Practices During the 2020 Flu Season and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-2019) Outbreak More> En Español>
20.02.07 NMCCB STATEMENT: New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Support
Red Flag Gun Bill (SB 5) for Extreme Risk More>
20.01.14 NEWS RELEASE: Sanctity of Life Awareness and Unity Day, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 More>
20.01.09 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Calls Convocation for Lay Ministers More> En Español>
20.01.07 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Issues Directives Regarding Liturgical Practices During the 2020 Influenza Season More> En Español>
19.09.09 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Calls for Healing Among Peoples and Cautions About A Crisis of Compassion More>
19.09.09 PASTORAL LETTER: Hope and Healing Among Peoples More> En Español>
19.08.06 STATEMENT: A Clarion Call to Unite as a Nation Against Domestic Terrorism, Violence and Racism More> En Español>
19.07.01 STATEMENT: Implementation Directives for Pope Francis’s Apostolic Letter, You Are the Light of the World (Vos Estis Lux Mundi) More> En Español>
19.06.26 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester to Celebrate Two Masses for the Victims of the Tragic Bus Accident Claiming Two Lives, Injuring 13 More>
19.06.24 Second Victim of Yesterday’s Tragic Bus Accident Identified as ASF Seminarian More>
19.06.14 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Requests Prayers for Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse More>
19.05.31 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester to Ordain Two Seminarians to Priesthood More>
19.05.09 NEWS RELEASE: Pope Francis Issues Global Mandatory Reporting Law for Sexual Abuse and Cover-up, Vos estis lux mundi More> En Español> Frequently Asked Questions (USCCB)
19.05.08 NEWS RELEASE: St. Jean Vianney Relic Pilgrimage, May 9, 2019 More>
19.03.13 Mayor Keller, Archbishop Wester, Local Charities Call on Albuquerque to Come Together in Support of Asylum Seekers More>
19.03.08 NEWS RELEASE: Order on Proof of Claim - Bar Date More> En Español>
Sexual Abuse Proof of Claim En Español>
Notice of Deadline for Filing Claims Relating to or Arising from Sexual Abuse
19.02.15 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Joins Border Bishops and Other Prelates in Opposition to Further Construction of a Border Wall More> En Español>
19.02.14 NMCCB PRAYER VIGIL: For the Protection of Life and the Dignity of the Human Being More>
19.02.08 NEWS RELEASE: Archbishop John C. Wester Appeals for Greater Understanding More>
19.02.07 NMCCB STATEMENT: NMCCB Supports a Consistent Ethic of Life More>
19.01.31 NMCCB URGENT ACTION ALERT: Oppose New Mexico HB 51, the Decriminalize Abortion Bill, Hearing Friday, February 1, 2019, 1:30 P.M.More>
19.01.27 NMCCB URGENT ACTION ALERT: Oppose New Mexico HB 90, the Assisted Suicide Bill, Hearing Monday, January 28, 2019, 8:30 A.M. More>
New Mexico Coalition Against Assisted Suicide Information Sheet
19.01.23 STATEMENT: Regarding the Paid Advertisement Published in the Albuquerque Journal, January 22, 2019 Entitled “An Open Letter from New Mexico Faith Leaders ‘We Support a Woman’s Decision About Abortion’” More> En Español>
19.01.17 NMCCB STATEMENT: Opposition to New Mexico House Bill 90 More> En Español>
19.01.14 Directives Regarding Liturgical Practices During the 2019 Flu Season More>
18.11.30 Frequently Asked Questions About Reorganization More>
18.11.29 STATEMENT from Archbishop John C. Wester More> En Español>
18.11.29 MEDIA ADVISORY - PRESS CONFERENCE: Archbishop John C. Wester to Make Important Announcement More>
18.11.28 NEWS RELEASE: Archdiocese of Santa Fe Cooperates with Law Enforcement Investigation Regarding Marvin Archuleta and Sabine Griego More> En Español>
18.11.01 STATEMENT: To The People of The Archdiocese of Santa Fe on the Recent Notification to the Archdiocese of Santa FeRegarding Two Accused Priests: Albert Chavez and Jerome Coyle More>
18.10.30 STATEMENT: We Stand In Solidarity with the Jewish Community More>
18.10.29 NOTICE: New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Object to Use of Bishops' Statements/Letters for Political Advertising More>
18.09.21 STATEMENT: On the Arrest and Indictment of Fr. Arthur J. Perrault More>
18.09.05 STATEMENT: On the State of New Mexico Office of the Attorney General’s Investigation More> En Español>
18.08.31 Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement On Support of Victims and Our Call to Follow Christ More> En Español>
18.08.22 Archbishop John C. Wester’s Letter On the Clergy Sexual Abuse Scandal More> En Español>
18.07.31 Archbishop John C. Wester's Statement On the Retirement of the Entrada de Don Diego de Vargas More>
Rev. Franklin D. Pretto-Ferro (retired), board member, Los Caballeros de Vargas; Tomas Baca-Gutierrez, President of Los Caballeros de Vargas; Alicia Ortega, Executive Director, All Pueblo Council of Governors; Regis Pecos, Co-director of the Santa Fe Indian School Leadership Institute; Mayor Allen Weber, City of Santa Fe; Manuel Garcia, board member, Los Caballeros de Vargas; Melissa Mascareñas, President, Santa Fe Fiesta, Inc.; Allen Sánchez, Executive Director, New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops |Photo by Jarel LaPan Hill
|
18.06.23 View video of Archbishop John C. Wester’s address on 6/23/18 at the United Against Family Separation Event,National Hispanic Cultural Center |Albuquerque, NM | https://youtu.be/TtR5q6dq9_Y
18.06.18 Video Message from Archbishop John C. Wester Expressing Urgency in the Reversal of U. S. Policy Separating Families. "Please, Mr. President, have a heart." More>
18.06.15 NMCCB -Statement: New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Express Urgency in Reversal of Policy Separating Families More> En Español>
