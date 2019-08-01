School Supply Drive

We are currently collecting school supplies until the end of August. Contributions of gift cards and supplies (paper, pencils, notebooks, binders, calculators, backpacks, crayons, etc.) are needed. Drop boxes for supplies are located at Garson's Catholic Store, 2415 San Pedro Dr. NE, St. Joseph on the Rio Grande, 5901 St. Joseph's Dr. NW, Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE, and Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Center, 4000 St. Joseph's Place NW. For more information on how to donate, please contact Mrs. Louise Davis at 505-821-0071. All donations remain with the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Schools.